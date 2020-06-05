Ann McGivney Hamilton was born 12/17/1932. She passed away from Alzheimer’s complications 5/27/2020.
She was a “TR” at Ball High and graduated in 1950. She was a talented actress and writer. At 26 while living in NY, she with a group of actors were granted an audience with Tennessee Williams to show work with his play Orpheus Descending. He gave special permission to produce the play as long as Ann played Lady Torrence and Adrian Hall directed. She returned to Galveston, married K. Ball Withers in 1964, and was a loving mother to 2 daughters. She wrote many plays and the book, “Walking With Dickens”. She performed in the Dallas Theatre Center ensemble and had parts in the TV movie, Adam and the film Hard Promises. One popular commercial for Churches Chicken ran for several years during March Madness. Search: “Church’s Chicken – Television” on YouTube. Hear one 40’s radio show: www.tinyurl.com/annhamilton. She comes in 3 minutes in. Have some memories to share? Email: pamchilton@mac.com.
She is survived by daughters Susan Claunch & Pam Chilton, sons in law Dave Claunch & Hank Chilton, grandchildren Will & Alex Claunch and Frances & Alice Chilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.