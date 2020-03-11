TEXAS CITY—
Hattie Jean Hackney, 78, received her eternal wings on February 28, 2020 at Regent Care Center in League City.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate the her life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10AM at Mt Olive Baptist Church (3602 Sealy) followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
