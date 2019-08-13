Elizabeth Anne Malm, 55, of Texas City, passed unexpectedly Thursday, June 27, 2019 from complications of ovarian cancer. Elizabeth was our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was very compassionate about her friends which she considered family, and always had a huge heart for her fur babies.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Elizabeth was born September 23, 1963 in Texas City, Texas. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1982 and attended Stephen F. Austin. She was employed by the Nacogdoches Police Department where she was a communications trainer and licensed as a telecommunicator from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. She recently retired from the Mineral Wells Police Department where she worked various positions, most recently as a dispatcher.
In her past time Elizabeth enjoyed sports including softball and tennis in her school years. More recent she enjoyed water sports, boating and she loved her bowling with the league she considered family. She had a passion for saving animals and loved her furry friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Leon B. Malm and her beloved dog, Badger. Survivors include mother, Gwen Murray Fugman; brothers, Leon Malm, Jr. of Roundrock, Texas; Chad Malm and wife Brenda, Russell Malm and sister, Susan Malm all of Texas City, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her Mineral Wells coworkers and friends for all the help through this whole ordeal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite Animal Shelter or Humane Society.
