Ruth Ann Villeneuve departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the age of 92. A country girl from Peters, TX born October 14, 1926, she moved to Galveston in 1944 and met Johnny Villeneuve in 1945 while working for National Hotel Company.
They married in 1946 and shared their lives for 45 years.
She enjoyed her life serving her Lord in many ways while attending St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Galveston. She enjoyed bowling in several leagues for many years at Sea Horse Bowl. She was a fan of the Houston Rockets and the Houston Astros.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Villeneuve, her parents Callie and Herbert Necker, her sisters, Dorothy Hutchins and Shirley Phillips and her brother Edward Necker.
She is survived by her sister Mary Hodde of Houston, and her sister-in-law Ruth Necker of Brenham. She is also survived by her 4 children, Carolyn Rhame of Texas City, Shirley Fields of Galveston, Kathy Hopkins and Spouse Bart of Galveston, Bob Villeneuve and Spouse Karla of Hitchcock, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston . A graveside service commemorating her life will be held at 10:30AM at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock on October 19, 2019.
Pall Bearers will be Bob Villeneuve, Bart Hopkins, Michael Fields, Bart J. Hopkins, Matt Westfall and Steven Fields.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City or Westminster Presbyterian Church in Galveston.
