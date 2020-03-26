Michael Gary Thompson, 50, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1969 in Texas City, Texas to Gary and Janet Thompson.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Thompson, his grandparents Alvin & Idola Thompson and Autman “Country” & Virgie Perry.
He is survived by his father Gary W Thompson, wife Stacy Thompson, sons: Cody Booth and Robert Booth, step-son Craig Hamilton and step- daughter Kaliegh Hamilton, grandchildren Haylyn Booth, Shaylee Booth and October Hamilton and many cousins that he was very close to.
Michael grew up in Galveston County, attending Santa Fe school from Kindergarten to 12th grade.
Michael received his electrical degree through the Local 527 and worked on various projects throughout his career. He was most proud of the opportunity and work that he performed on Minute Maid Park. He worked at Marathon in Texas City for many years. For the last 6 years he worked for Covestro in Baytown as an I/E PCT tech.
Michael was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and a big Houston Astros fan.
Michael loved music and knew so much about it; Rock and Roll, oldies country, and Texas country.
The family will have a memorial gathering at a later time.
