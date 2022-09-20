Mary Ann Mora Hunt

DICKINSON — Mary Ann Mora Hunt, a longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Orange, Texas. She was 97 1/2 to the date.

Mary Ann, the youngest of seven siblings, was born to her beloved parents, John Gerald Mora and Amelie Aillet Mora on March 18, 1925, in LaMarque, Texas. She loved her childhood with her brothers, James and Joseph, even though it took place during the Great Depression. Her older siblings, John Patrick, Gerald, and Dolores, were an important part of her life, as well. Her family lost her brother, Lawrence Anthony, and a sister, Rowena, when they were children.

