TEXAS CITY — Gail Marie Gillard age 82 passed away peacefully in her home in Texas City March 24, 2020. A Memorial service will be at 3 P.M. Saturday May 15, 2021 at the Elks Lodge, 1515 23rd St, Galveston, TX 77550, reception following.
Gail was born April 8, 1937 in Galveston, Texas and was a long time resident of Galveston and Texas City. She was married to the love of her life Jerry Gillard for 61 years who preceded her in death. Gail was a loving mother, Bangles and friend. She was a lifelong, diehard Texas City Stingaree fan, and lover of animals. She was a long time Elks member, she enjoyed her many activities and charity work with the Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
Preceded in death by her parents Byram & Marie Coats, husband Jerry Gillard, grandson Jared McCulloch and son in laws Keith McCulloch and Clay Reeves. She survived by her three daughters and their families, Renee McCulloch of Texas City,
Toni Reeves and Rikki Block both of League City. Grandchildren Jason Reeves, Jake & Shaena Reeves, Leesa Block & Anthony, Shellie & Billy Alley, Byram McCulloch & Judy and Lyndsey Block. Great Grandchildren Rilyn and Carter Reeves, Quinn, Logan and Tripp Alley, Alyssa, Chase and AJ Verdone, Charlie and Codie Harris. Her lifelong friend Jean Chipman and very good friend Bob Martin. Her loving fur babies Roxie the Rottweiler, Bella and Yeller her cats.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite "No Kill" animal shelter in her name.
