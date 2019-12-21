Enoch Reid Bowden 70, passed away on December 16, 2019 at his home in Dickinson, Texas. He was born July 22, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Mary Jo & Enoch Bowden, Sr. Enoch served in the U.S. Navy and was a fisherman by trade.
Mr. Bowden was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Bowden.
Survivors include daughter, Stacey Coatney; two sons, Enoch Bowden and Ashley, and William Bowden; three sisters Betty Junemann & husband Jon, Ruby Smith & husband, James and Pat Holmes; two brothers Frank Bowden & wife Lee and Joe Bowden. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Bridgett Bowden, Kaylee Bowden, Kayden Corder, William Bowden, Brooke Bowden, Desiree Bowden, Marly Bowden, Kaelynn DeRousse, Lexie Coatney, Ty Coatney, and Cody Coatney.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM in the Chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas and funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas following services.
