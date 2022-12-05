Barbara Jean Jannasch

SURFSIDE BEACH, TX — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Jean Jannasch at age 91 on December 2, 2022 in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Barbara was smart, compassionate, loving, witty and always spot-on with a clever quip. She was a talented painter and avid learner. She loved and was loved by many people and, no matter the connection, those in her life were near and dear to her heart. Barbara was always kind and good to others. Her legacy is one of love and heartfelt relationships.

