GALVESTON, TX — “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust does corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth or rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
Matthew 6: 19-21
Edwin H. Frank, Jr. was born to native Galvestonians Alice Pauline Hoffman and Edwin Henry Frank in Washington, DC, on October 6, 1921, and was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church on Easter Sunday, 1922. He passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 2nd of January 2022. He was 100 years of age.
When Ed was four years of age, his mother became ill, and he was subsequently raised in Galveston by his maternal grandparents, Wilhelmine and Theodore Hoffman, and his two maternal aunts, Henrietta Hoffman and Eleanor Hoffman Crawford.
Ed excelled in school, skipping two elementary grades, and at age fifteen enrolled at Centenary College. He soon transferred to the University of Texas, graduating with a BBA and honors in accounting in 1941, and entered UT Law School at the age of nineteen. Several months later, while watching a movie on “the Drag,” he heard the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and almost immediately thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Lieutenant Frank served in the Pacific theater during WWII, first on the island of New Caledonia and then in a second tour of duty on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Seid. He participated in several Pacific theater campaigns including Palau, Philippines and Okinawa.Contributing to the Okinawa victory, his little ship shot down four enemy aircraft and evaded five aerial torpedoes.
After duty on the Seid, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor until the war’s end. Ed was awarded the American Theater and Pacific Theater Victory Medals and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
After active service, Ed was stationed at St. Simon’s Island, Georgia where he met and fell in love with a gregarious girl, Louise Matilda McGehee, of Macon, Georgia. Ed and Louise became engaged, and while she returned briefly to Macon, he re-entered law school at Tulane University concurrently teaching accounting at night to help pay tuition.
Ed was offered a Rhodes Scholarship but turned it down because he thought it more important to marry Louise.They were married on August 31, 1946. The newlyweds returned to New Orleans before moving to Austin where he completed law school at the University of Texas.
Following graduation, Ed and Louise moved to Houston where he began practicing law. Soon there was a family of three children, and in 1972, Ed founded the law firm now known as Frank, Elmore, Lievens, Slaughter & Turet, LLP specializing in Real Property. Ed was a member of the American, Texas and Houston Bar Associations and was a former Chairman of the General Practice Section of the State Bar of Texas. In 1962, with his family witnessing, he was sworn in by Chief Justice Earl Warren and admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States. Among many professional accomplishments, he helped author the first unified condominium laws.
Ed served his community at River Oaks Baptist Church as a Sunday school teacher, deacon for over 60 years and Chairman of the Deacons. He helped found River Oaks Baptist School and was a ROBS School Board member and ROBS Superintendent. He also led Briargrove School PTA, Briargrove Property Owners Association and West Oaks Property Association. He was an original member of Read Youth Charities’ Board of Trustees and held trustee emeritus status until his death. Beginning in 1964, he was a founder, field volunteer and Chairman of Amigos de las Americas. Fifty-seven years later, Amigos de las Americas counts over 30,000 alumni. In appreciation of his Amigos leadership, the Honduran government bestowed the gift of honorary Honduran citizenship.
As a strong family leader, he led by example and used his Christian values to help his children grow spiritually. Ed also mentored his children in life and business and offered this expertise on his sailboats, on the tennis court and on many golf courses. He loved others deeply, and like the Christmas Star... he led others to Christ through his words and actions.
Ed and Louise maintained homes in Houston, Galveston and Brevard, NC. After Louise’s death, he moved to the Hallmark Community and made many good friends. At 94 years of age, he married Lollie Jack. Of all his activities, Ed’s favorite was to be in Galveston where he enjoyed visiting with his family, socializing at the Artillery and Galveston Country Clubs, playing on the beach, sailing, crabbing, swimming, fishing or just breathing Galveston’s fresh salt-laden air.
Ed Frank’s treasure is now laid up in Heaven.He is predeceased by his wives and parents and is survived by his three children and their spouses, Edwin H. Frank III and wife Cathy, Graham Frank Neuhaus and husband Edward and Thomas McGehee Frank and wife Jessica.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren (and their spouses) including Mary John Frank, Louise Frank Pennebaker (Drew), Catherine Frank, Edward K. Neuhaus, Jr. (Lindsey), Laura Louise Neuhaus Peterson (Kyle), William Henry Neuhaus (Jennifer), Eleanor Neuhaus Brown (Robert).
Additionally, his legacy includes his beloved great-grandchildren: Robert, John, Will and Shep Pennebaker; Caroline, Greyson, Madison, Claire and Owen Neuhaus; Hadley, Henry and Matilda Peterson; and Robert (“Bo”), Kessler and Hutcheson Brown.
The family gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Ed’s memory are welcomed for Amigos de las Americas, 1800 W. Loop S. #1325, Houston, TX, 77027; River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Rd, Houston, TX, 77027; or River Oaks Baptist School, 2300 Willowick Rd, Houston, TX, 77027.
