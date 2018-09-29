SANTA FE—Mr. Amel D. “Dutch” Moeller, III passed from this life Monday, September 24, 2018, after a hard battle with prostate cancer.
Dutch was born December 28, 1946 in Casper, Wyoming. He spent the first 13 years of his life traveling around the U.S. with his family, briefly living in Arkansas, New York and Wyoming until 1960 when the family decided to settle in Texas City, Tx. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1965 and in 1969 became a father for the first time. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Sherry, and soon after, became a father for the second time. They moved to Alta Loma in 1974 where they shared a wonderful life together for 44 years. Dutch worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a very proud 50-year member of IUOE Local 450. He taught the apprenticeship program for many years, making sure to always show kindness and patience to his students. Dutch became a Master Mason in Blessing Lodge #411 and joined Alvin OES and served as Worthy Patron alongside his wife. He also supported the Alvin Rainbow Girls. He enjoyed volunteering his time at the Thelma Webber Community Center with the senior citizens. His love for his grandchildren was unmatched. He always took the opportunity to teach them life lessons and impart his wisdom. Dutch had many roles in life; husband, father, mentor, friend, caretaker but his favorite was PawPaw/Cowboy… nothing made him happier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amel Moeller, Jr. and Maxine (Byrd) Moeller; brother, George William Moeller; nieces, Susan Thompson, Laura Moeller and several dearly loved friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Sherry Moeller; daughters, Kristi Lynn Redford and husband, Lynn, Rhea Jean Creekmore and husband, Howard “Bud”; sister, Shirley June Speaks and husband, Tim; brother, Mike Moeller; grandchildren, Jeffrey Redford, Douglas and Courtney Redford, Nathan Redford, Monica Valdez, Veronica Valdez, Alex Valdez, Miranda Pastor; great-grandson, A. J. Calderon; faithful companions, Leia and Domino; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
In honor of Dutch, we ask for all men to be diligent in their health care routine. Prostate Cancer is a treatable and curable disease if detected early. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
