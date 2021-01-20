LA MARQUE — Our beloved Darlene Lashelle Greene, was born on March 24, 1979 to Willie B. Sr. and Darlene Dobbins Greene. She was a 1997 graduate of La Marque High School and a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. Her beautiful smile and warm embrace will be tremendously missed by family and friends.
On January 13, 2021 Darlene passed from her earthly life into eternity. She is preceded in death by her brother, Willie Greene, Jr. grandparents, Reverend Peter and Mae Liza Taylor and Reverend Edgar and Lucile Dobbins, aunts, uncles and other loved ones.
Treasured memories will live on in the hearts of her parents, Willie B. Sr. and Darlene Greene; siblings, Priscilla Martin (Darrell), Norma Hardeman (Michael) and William Greene; niece and nephew, Chelsi Martin and Michael Hardeman, Jr.; aunt, Sharon Dobbins; uncle, Floyd Jones, Sr.; God brother, Chad Rankin, bestie, Chantea Palmer; best friends, Katina Ware and Natalie Chappelle; a host of cousins and dear friends. A public walk through viewing will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 9:00-9:30am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. CDC guidelines of mask and social distancing will be followed. A Private Celebration of Life Service will follow. The service will be live streaming on the church’s website. The family invites classmates and friends to join them in the Dove Ceremony at 11:30 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. You may send memorials to the Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque, TX 77568
