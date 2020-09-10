Olga Rios Mares, 88, departed this life September 7, 2020, at her son’s residence in Bacliff, TX, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born March 8, 1932 in Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Mr. Manuel Rios and Ramona Mares.
Olga is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: America G. Jaramillo and Norma Soto-Cruz; two brothers, Juan Rios and Eleno Rios; two sisters, Elida Rios-Perez and Maria Rios-Cordova; and son-in-law, Rogelio Diaz, Sr.
Olga leaves loving memories in the hearts of her children: Jose Jaramillo and wife, Magdalena; Martha I. Diaz and fiancé, Abel M. Martinez; Jesse A. Soto; George M. Soto and wife, Margaret; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Maria Luisa Rios; and her youngest “furry son,” Buddy.
Olga worked for many years at Manuel’s Restaurant and American National. She was well known at Magnolia Homes for her cool cups and her delicious tamales. Olga “loved to cook” for her family and friends. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her garden, and there were times when you drove up she would be outside with her machete. To finish off her nights, Olga loved watching WWE wrestling.
Olga’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm. Burial will be held in Matamoros, Mexico under the direction of (add FH name and address).
Pallbearers will be Rogelio Diaz, Jr., Louis M. Diaz, Armando Villarreal, Jr., Julio Cruz, Jr., Manuel Cruz, Arnold Ortega, Jr. and Gabe Ortega.
Olga’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful neighbors that helped the family through this difficult time and treated Olga as their own. They would also like to express their appreciation to Magnolia Home Health and Resolutions Hospice for their compassionate care.
