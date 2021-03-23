Genaro Antonio “Tony” Ybarra

TEXAS CITY — March 20, 1952, on the first day of Spring, in Brownsville, Texas, (Tony), Genaro Antonio Ybarra was born.
On March 20, 2021, the first day of spring, in Houston, Texas, Tony received the best “Birthday Gift” ever. He saw our Lord Jesus Christ “face to face”.
He was loved by so many. He loved life, his family, and after receiving a medical retirement from American National, he enjoyed and loved his time with the “Shipley Donut Boys”. They met early in the morning to discuss our world’s situations. We who knew him, shared memories, and realize how much our lives were enriched by his presence. We will miss him because we loved him and he loved and cared for us.
He left behind his wife; Norma Ybarra, daughters; Jennifer Kincer and husband Terry, Nicole Morello and husband Jeff, and Carla White and husband Stephen; grand- children; Ty Kincer and wife Ava, Terry Kincer Jr, Nathaniel Sales, Jessica Ybarra , Joseph Kincer, Ayden Morello, Torin Morello, Charisma White, and one very special grand nephew Joey Bonomo; sister (YaYa) Esmeralda Hetrick and husband Graham, brothers; (Yogi) Gabriel Ybarra and wife Antonette, (Skip) Javier Ybarra and wife Mirabel, (Ricky Boy) Rick Ybarra and wife Darlene; numerous nephews and nieces; two special friends he considered brothers; Rob- ert Garza and Richard Enriquez.
He was proceeded in death by mother (Palmira) Almira Garcia, stepfather Juan Garza, sister Sylvia Contreras and niece Veronica Contreras.
Family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City beginning at 11:00am. A Celebration of Life funeral service will follow at 12:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.