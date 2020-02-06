Raul G. Partida Sr. departed to be with the Lord on January 31. 2020 in Houston, Texas. Raul Partida was born August 5, 1957 in Harlingen TX to his deceased father, Robert Partida and surviving mother, Martha Partida.
His passion was working on cars at a very young age. Mr. Partida was known as an auto body tech. He was well known in Galveston County.
He is preceded in death by children, David Partida.
Raul is survived by wife of 44 years, Odilia; sons, Omar of La Marque, Raul Jr. and Brandy Schultz from Texas City, and David Matthew Partida and Annette Martinez of Texas City; daughter, Ezmi Partida; granddaughters, Miranda A., Mia Nichole, Paisley Star Partida, Anastia Pennington; brother, Robert Partida Jr. wife Betty, sisters, Rosa Linda Ramirez, Mary Gonzales and husband Jose Luis, Rachel Rodriguez and husband Hector, and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
Services for Raul will be February 8, 2020 at Carnnes Funeral Home-Texas City. Visitation is from 10-10:30am with a 10:30am Rosary followed by 11:00am Funeral Services.
