Clara Bell Lee

LA MARQUE — On September 28, 1937 in Milano Junction, Texas, Rev. Jonah Wilson, Sr., and Clara Tempie Wilson welcomed a beautiful baby girl, the second child of twelve, and they named her Clara Bell Wilson. She was a longtime resident of La Marque, Texas, with her husband, Joe E. Lee, for a marvelous and devoted 63 years. Clara worked from her home as a licensed beautician by way of Tyler Beauty College, and served over 30 plus years in the nursing profession, where her compassion for caretaking expanded from St. Mary's Hospital, County Memorial Hospital, and to private-duty for many prominent clients. She was a noble woman of grace; her love, wisdom, strength and compassion will be enormously missed by all.
On January 18, 2022, Clara received her Heavenly Crown of Glory and transitioned from her earthly home into her eternal life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe on January 1, 2022; son, Iveory Lee, parents, and eight siblings.
Her legacy will live on through her children: Gailon Jeanette Lee Slaughter, Glenda Kay McCray (Elton), Everett Dan Lee (Rolanda), nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Lee family will celebrate the Beautiful Love, Life, and Legacy of our beloved Queen Mother, Clara Bell with a public visitation on, Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00am. Her funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, both services will be held at Mainland Funeral Home Chapel, 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas 77568. She will be laid to rest following the services at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, Texas.
