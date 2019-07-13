Victoria Teresa Gremillion (Vicki), 72, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home in Athens, Texas of complications related to cancer.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held in Galveston, near her hometown of Texas City, in September and a springtime celebration will be held next year at her home in Athens. See the Facebook page of her son, John-Paxton Gremillion for more details about these future events.
Vicki Gremillion was born July 20, 1946 to John Fredric and Helene Calvert Van Houten in Queens New York. She loved gardening, good movies, talking & spending time with family and watching birds. She grew up in Texas City, Texas where she participated avidly in Girl Scouts, learning Spanish and saving up for the senior trip to Mexico City in the summer of 1963, a trip she spoke very fondly of in the weeks before her passing.
After graduating high school she attended Texas State in San Marcos and then got a job working as a secretary at NASA in Houston. Shortly thereafter, she started dating King Gremillion. They fell in love dancing to Rock n’ Roll together at joints around Houston, Texas City & Galveston, then married and had a daughter Tiffany and a son King in 1968 & 1972 respectively. Shortly after she and King moved to Mississippi where they lived on and operated a cattle ranch for 5 years complete with an enormous garden and orchard that they planted together. In 1977 they had a second son, John-Paxton, then moved away to a beautiful home in the country outside of Athens, Texas to found L’atelier Gremillion, a fine arts and antiques restoration shop.
She was incomparably beautiful and extraordinarily kind & sweet. Always infinitely curious, she found enjoyment in each day. She loved Elvis, Lyle Lovett, Dwight Yoakam and Willie Nelson, and greatly enjoyed old Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Burt Lanscater movies. She revered Ralph Yarborough & Ann Richards and was extremely fond of the sarcastic wit of Molly Ivins. Even in death she would really like to see the Cowboys win a superbowl again and for a woman to be President. She deeply cherished the bonds of her family and was extremely close with her two sisters and younger brother, speaking and keeping up with them often. The birth of her granddaughter Cleo, whom she adored, was a cherished gift to her in the last 20 years of her life.
She is survived by her children, Tiffany Michele Gremillion of Santa Fe, New Mexico, King Dorsett Gremillion of Athens, John-Paxton Gremillion of Austin; granddaughter, Cleo Esme Gremillion of Santa Fe; her sister, Beckie Van Houten of San Diego; brother, John Van Houten, Jr. and his wife Frankie Chamberlain of Taos, New Mexico; sister, Abigail Dan of Rochester, New York; nieces, Elika Carlsen and her husband Carl of Cedar Park, Jessica Van Houten of Taos; nephew, Zane Van Houten and wife Becca of Cedar Park; nephew, Jacob Dan and his wife Adina of Rochester; nephew, Nathan Dan of Los Angeles, California; niece, Chava Bashary and her husband Ben of Rochester; sister-in- law, Dorothy Anne Gremillion and husband John Gayle of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Preceded in death by her husband, James King Gremillion; her father, John Fredric Van Houten; mother, Helen Van Houten; brother-in-law, Harry Dorsett Gremillion, and brother-in-law, Paxton Gremillion.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Girl Scouts (or just buy some cookies).
