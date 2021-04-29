LEAGUE CITY — Milton "Bob" R. Hogg, 95, of League City, Texas passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Bob was born November 14, 2021 in El Dorado, Arkansas. He made his living as a Construction Estimator and Foreman. In his personal time, he was an avid duck hunter. He was also a pilot who owned and flew small aircraft around the Galveston beaches, a hobby that the entire family enjoyed. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He is preceded in death by is father, Morgan Robert Hogg; mother Ora Lee Hogg; brothers Herbert and Don Hogg; and his daughter, Robin Hasserd.
Survivors include his loving wife, Fay Hogg; son, Scott Hogg, and wife Marte; son-in-law Rick Hasserd; grandchildren, Jason Hogg and wife Shannon, Matt Hogg and wife Courtney, Regan Glenn and husband Jason, Rhett Hasserd, and wife Allison; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited.
