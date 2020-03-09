Muehlberger
Funeral service for Floyd Muehlberger will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 3:23 pm
