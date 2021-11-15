GALVESTON — Pamela Terry Ford, age 61, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1960 in Houston, Texas to Anne Ainsley Terry and Delbert Leon Terry. She grew up in Humble, Texas with her 2 sisters and 1 brother and attended Humble High School where she graduated in 1978. She was a member of the Humble High School marching band where she played the flute. Following high school, she attended Sam Houston State University and then married Robert (Bob) Ford on October 22, 1983. She worked at Texas Commerce Bank, Interfirst Bank, UTMB and American National Insurance Company.
Pam was a caring, loving and generous soul.
She is preceded in death by her father Delbert Leon Terry; her paternal grandparents, Elmer Terry and Stella Terry, her maternal grandparents, Alwyn Ainsley and Alice Mary Ainsley; brother-in-law Ronnie Ferguson; and mother-in-law Carolyn Ford.
She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Ford; sons Christopher Ford and wife Victoria, Charles Ford and Colton Ford; mother Anne Ainsley Terry of Humble, Texas; step-mother Maxine Terry of Willis, Texas; sisters Patricia Ferguson of Humble, Texas and Diana See and husband Steve of Houston, Texas; brother Philip Terry of Humble, Texas; father-in-law Robert E. Ford; sisters-in-law Stephanie Conti and husband Nat and Jennifer Gerondale and husband Jimmy; brother-in-law Kirk Ford and wife Leti; nieces Natalie (Conti) Solomon, Sara (Conti) Thrash and Elizabeth (Ford) Letinich; nephews Stephen Gerondale, Kyle Gerondale, Michael Ford, Andrew Ferguson, Brian Ferguson and Jack See.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Ford, Nat Conti, Jimmy Gerondale, Steve See, Michael Ford and Kyle Gerondale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of one's choice.
