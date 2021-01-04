LEAGUE CITY, TX —
Lansing Bryant Robertson, Jr., 72, peacefully passed away in Galveston, Texas on December 30, 2020 with his wife and family members at his side. Lanny, also known as Buck, was born in Texas City, Texas on March 21, 1948 to Evelyn Zettel Robertson and Lansing Bryant Robertson, Sr. Lanny graduated from LaMarque High School and Sam Houston State University.
Lanny had a successful career in sales in a number of industries from petrochemical to beverage. He was a proud supporter of the LaMarque High School football team and attended games for years with high school friends. He was a founding member of the Bottomless Pit Barbeque Cookoff team and competed for decades at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Barbeque Cookoff.
Lanny was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Nancy Schultz Robertson. He is also survived by his sisters Pam Robertson Kosler (Henry) of Alvin, Texas and Nancy Robertson Upshaw (Bruce) of San Marcos, Texas. In addition, Lanny is survived by his nieces Stacy Kosler Hildebrand (JJ), Shanna Kosler Schneider (Ross), and his nephews godson Stephen Kosler, Blythe Schultz (Kaitlyn), and Colton Schultz. Lanny is also survived by his much loved “fur baby” rescue dog, Brittany.
A private, family memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. A celebration of Lanny’s life will be held in the future.
Because Lanny received the gift of life through a kidney donation, memorials in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.