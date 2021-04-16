SANTA FE — Willard J. “Jerry” Garrison Sr., 74, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Webster, Texas.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday April 19, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry, Jr., and Scott Garrison and their families; sister, Leslye Mlcak and her family, and brother-in-law, John Kappler, and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.