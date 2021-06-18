LEAGUE CITY — Mr. Kevin Dewayne Stevenson, 52, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Stevenson was born August 25, 1968 in Galveston.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Stevenson on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson.
