Deacon Nelson Taylor, known as the fruit and vegetable man, delivered door to door all around Galveston County area died Saturday February 23, 2019.
Services will be held at Spiritual True Church, 2915 Ave M 1/2 Galveston, TX 77568, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
