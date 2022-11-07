Emillio (Doc) and Mary Jane DePuglio Romero

GALVESTON, TX — Emillio (Doc) Romero was born January 27, 1929, and Mary Jane DePuglio Romero was born December 16, 1929. Both died within the same year: Emillio in January 2022 and Mary Jane in September. "Blessed are the ones who endure under trials because they have stood the test. That person will receive the crown of life."

Emillio was better known as "Doc" due to the many visits the doctor made when he was a child. Few would know during his youth that he had lost his leg. He rode his bike, played baseball and was full of mischief. He became "master of the slingshot" and kept the local glass company in business. He was so adept with his aim that he could zap a fly on a cloudy window with one shot!

