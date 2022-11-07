Emillio (Doc) and Mary Jane DePuglio Romero

GALVESTON, TX — Emillio (Doc) Romero was born January 27, 1929, and Mary Jane DePuglio Romero was born December 16, 1929. Both died within the same year: Emillio in January 2022 and Mary Jane in September. "Blessed are the ones who endure under trials because they have stood the test. That person will receive the crown of life."
Emillio was better known as "Doc" due to the many visits the doctor made when he was a child. Few would know during his youth that he had lost his leg. He rode his bike, played baseball and was full of mischief. He became "master of the slingshot" and kept the local glass company in business. He was so adept with his aim that he could zap a fly on a cloudy window with one shot!
Mary Jane was the baby of four. As a child she could sing like Shirley Temple and even had the same curls. As she grew older, she was very bright and also honed a witty, piercing sense of humor. She was, all her life, living proof that "laughter does good like a medicine." Everyone loved Mary Jane and enjoyed her company.
Doc and Mary Jane were married for 71 years. Instead of growing apart as the years passed, they grew as one. When one was weak, the other was strong.
In 2008, they lost their lovely home during Hurricane Ike. Both were infirmed in body but not in spirit. They lived the remaining years of their lives at the Meridian. Often one would see them racing down the hall on their scooters with smiles, headed to play the next bingo event or bridge game.
In spite of many challenges, they bore heartaches with great courage. With laughter and smiles one would never know the pain that was within. If one were to summarize their lives it would be "count it all joy..." They were not defined by the trials they endured.
Doc and Mary Jane had two sons, Paul Emillio and Richard Bryan, who preceded them in death. They are survived by one grandson, Richard Bryan Nelson, and Mary Jane's one surviving sister, Patricia Jo DePuglio Olney, of Washington State. In addition, there are many nieces and nephews: Sharlynn and Rob Stewart of San Marcos, TX; Clay and Bonnie Olney of Washington State; Jeff and Suzanne Peterson of Galveston, TX; Sheila Honey of Flagstaff, AZ; and Terese and Clyde McKee, of Beaumont, TX; as well as numerous grand nieces and grand nephews.
Doc and Mary Jane's family will receive visitors from 3:00 until 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 12, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
