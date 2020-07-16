Shirley Ann Popham, 86, went with peace to be with her Lord on July 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Lynne Montes, and son, Gerald (Jerry) Melvin Archer. She is survived by her sister Vola Regini of La Marque; daughter Pamela Ann Elliott of Santa Fe and her family; grandson Stephen Dwight Elliott, Jr. and wife Tara Elliott; great granddaughters Madeleine Elliott and Sophia Elliott of Tomball; granddaughters Jolene May Montes and Pamelyn Ann Montes of Houston.
Shirley was born in Oklahoma City, OK, the fifth of five children to Georgianna and Elmer Joseph Snavely. She attended League City Elementary through her sophomore year and graduated from Webster High School in 1950. She was class secretary and cheerleader at League City School. She graduated third in her class at Webster High School at age 16. Shirley began her career at American National in Galveston, and from there worked for Robert Jahn Insurance for 4 years. She married Jerald Archer and they had three beautiful children; Pam, Jerry, and Stephanie. She later worked in insurance, Amoco Federal Credit Union as a Loan Officer, Monsanto Federal Credit Union as Office Manager, Citicorp as they ventured into credit unions, Foley’s Credit Union in Houston as Assistant Manager, and finally USI Federal Credit Union in Deer Park as Manager of one of the highest rated medium sized credit unions in Texas. After retirement, Shirley volunteered at Galveston County Hospital and the Opera House in Galveston. She joined bridge clubs, and the choir at La Marque and Texas City Methodist Churches. She also joined the choir at College of the Mainland, and they toured Rome where she sang before the Pope.
Shirley met the love of her life, Mel Popham, at La Marque Methodist Church when she started taking art lessons and, of course, he was the instructor. Mel taught many art classes, and they enjoyed the time he spent teaching others. They had a wonderful 15 years together. Her extended family that has been a blessing to her is Kip Nowlin, Debby Grauman, Diane Everett, LuLu Popham and her son, Jeff. They have been there for her during her struggle with cancer, and taken care of her during her last days at Diane’s home in Dickinson. She was also blessed by her neighbor, Vicki Cappa, RN. She helped teach them so many things about medicine and provided them with food during the shortage, as well as many great books that took up so many lonely hours. She truly enjoyed the short time they have been at First Methodist in Dickinson, and have become close to their Sunday School Class, who have been a blessing. Her special love and respect go to her grandson, Steve. He has become the rock in her small family. She had the pleasure of his visits, along with his family, and a strong love was built from his weekly phone calls, just calling to check on them.
Shirley was an extraordinary woman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all who were fortunate to know her. We are so blessed to have had her in our lives.
