Mr. Lennis Charles of Texas City passed away Thursday August 22, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Saturday August 31, 2019, in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. The viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Services officiated by Rev. Israel Jack. Lennis shall peacefully rest in Rising Star Cemetery.
