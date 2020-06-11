Alford
Graveside services for Edward Alford will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Pettit
Funeral service for Bill Pettit will be held today at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Reese II
Funeral service for Dr. William Reese II will be held today at 1:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
White
Funeral service for Natasha White will be held today at 1:00pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
