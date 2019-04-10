Edward Dennis Yanick
SANTA FE—Mr. Edward Dennis Yanick, 70, passed from this life Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr.
GALVESTON—Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr., 60, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Sharon Kemp
FRIENDSWOOD—Sharon Kemp, 71, of Friendswood, passed away, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
