CORPUS CHRISTI — In Loving Memory James Ray Callender Jr. May 15, 1951 - July 28, 2021. Son of James Sr and the late Margaret Callender.
Survived by wife Kay Callender, Father James Callender Sr, Sons Scott, Brad, Wes, Granddaughters Emma, Riley and Cora, Brother Kenny Callender and Sister Cindi Edwards.
A fathers remembrance: After trying out for a pee-wee ball team and worrying if you made it, following me around saying, "Do you think I will Make it Dad, do you really think I will". Now I think you have made it again, you were chosen my son!
In loving memory of my son James Jr.,
James Sr. "Dad"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.