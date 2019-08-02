Cummings
Memorial service for Fidelia Cummings will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr., Texas City, TX 75591 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Mussmann
Memorial service for Rita Mussmann will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City from 2–3 p.m., with a visitation from 1–2 p.m.
Davis
Services for Mary Davis will be held today at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Smith
Services for Kaleb Smith will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway. Visitation at 9 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial, 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe.
Rice
Memorial services for Betty Rice will be held today at Temple Baptist Church, 1200 22nd Street North in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 3 p.m. A reception will be held in the Church's Fellowship Hall following the service.
Thomas
Celebration of life services for James Earl Thomas, Sr. will be held today at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.