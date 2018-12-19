Lee Koepp, 76, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Houston.
He was born on October 13, 1942 in New Braunfels, TX.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leo & Linda Hermes, his in-laws Julia & Hap Ferguson and son-in-law Milton O. Stanley, Jr.
Lee is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn Koepp; his son, Tim Hermes and wife, Loraine; daughters, Amber Stanley, Tami Andrews and husband, Jim. Lee also leaves behind five grandchildren, Tiffany Andrews, Taylor Stanley, Triston Hermes, Michael Stanley, and Riley Hermes. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry Hermes and wife Margie, Bob Hermes and wife Nancy, Bill Hermes and wife Patty, Vickie Lynn Seeger and Beverly Elbel and husband Bryan. Lee also leaves behind his brother-in-law Toby Mahle and wife Ruby. He is loved and survived by many nieces & nephews. And last but not least, Lee leaves behind his “special fur baby” Pebbles who he absolutely adored!
Lee was a wholesale route sales driver for various companies including Pepsi, Frito Lay, Mother’s Cookies & Regal Sandwiches. Another important part of his life was St. George’s Episcopal Church where he was very involved.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 510 — 13th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 with The Rev. Robin Reeves officiating. Burial immediately following the service at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home located at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77591.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church where Lee was a member for 45 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.