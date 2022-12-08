SANTA FE, TX — Mr. William Kenneth "Ken" Harris passed from this life Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, in Webster.
Ken was born August 30, 1931, in Luther, OK, to William and Opal Harris. After graduating from Santa Fe High School, he married the love of his life, Jo. That same year he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country during the Korean war. After his discharge, Ken went to work at UTMB as a maintenance engineer and retired after 35 dedicated years. He and Jo were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the VFW Post 5400. They enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends at the VFW. Early retirement allowed Ken to focus on all the things he enjoyed. He was a talented carpenter who built custom cabinets and helped build homes in the area alongside Joe Wagner. He loved to go fishing and had a true passion for his garden. He was particularly proud of gardening with plants that were not native to this area. Ken was a loving father, husband and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Opal M. (Hensley) Harris; sister, Norma Wooten; brother, Buddy Harris; sister, Jeanine Harris.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years Jo Harris; son, Micheal Harris and son-in-law, Walter Henriquez; daughter, Patti Fusco and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Celeste Rountree and husband, Norm, Michael Fusco and wife, Christina; 1 great grandchild on the way; special friends, Rosie and Paul Hadley, Carl and Marlene Brown; nephew, Gary Freeze and wife, JoAnn who the family would like to give a special thank you to for all the help they have given to Ken and Jo.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend David Harris officiating.
A rosary will be recited Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. by Mr. Don LeCompte with a visitation with the family following from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
