KEMAH, TX — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Barbara Jean Jones, 89, of Kemah, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2022. Born in Mobile County, Alabama on August 8, 1933, to Roy W. and Sara E. Willett, Barbara married her sweetheart, Andrew R. "Bo" Jones, Sr. in 1953. They were married for 43 years before his passing. As a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her family meant the world to her.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ray (Sherry) Jones, Dennis Jones, and Paul (Theresa) Jones; grandchildren: Stephanie Piazza, Matt Jones, Bradley Jones, Jason Jones, Sara Jones, and Avie Milner-Jones; siblings: Arnold Willett, Roy Scott (Barbara) Willett, and Lynn (Jim) Mallet; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Andrew R. "Bo" Jones, Sr., parents Roy W. Willett and Sara E. Willett, sister Dorothy Willett, and brother Donald Willett.
Barbara worked as a cashier in the grocery industry and retired from the Seabrook Kroger after 26 years of service. She loved keeping up with her regular customers' lives and sharing stories with them. After her retirement, she enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and working the band gate at the local high school football games. Always a strong believer in the Lord, Barbara was very passionate about being an active member of the church. She attended Texas Avenue Baptist Church in League City, Texas. She volunteered in the church's food pantry every Monday and attended Bible studies weekly. Barbara was a friend to all and loved helping others.
A visitation will be held for Barbara at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral will follow at 2:00 pm and committal service at 3:00 pm. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital for their care and compassion.
