Barbara Jean Jones

KEMAH, TX — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Barbara Jean Jones, 89, of Kemah, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2022. Born in Mobile County, Alabama on August 8, 1933, to Roy W. and Sara E. Willett, Barbara married her sweetheart, Andrew R. "Bo" Jones, Sr. in 1953. They were married for 43 years before his passing. As a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her family meant the world to her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ray (Sherry) Jones, Dennis Jones, and Paul (Theresa) Jones; grandchildren: Stephanie Piazza, Matt Jones, Bradley Jones, Jason Jones, Sara Jones, and Avie Milner-Jones; siblings: Arnold Willett, Roy Scott (Barbara) Willett, and Lynn (Jim) Mallet; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Andrew R. "Bo" Jones, Sr., parents Roy W. Willett and Sara E. Willett, sister Dorothy Willett, and brother Donald Willett.

