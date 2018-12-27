SANTA FE - Mr. David Leon Crider passed from this life Thursday morning, December 20, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born April 25, 1949 in Galveston County, Mr. Crider had been a resident of Santa Fe for over 20 years. He was a rig welder for most of his life and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #3789. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and motorcycles, especially Harley’s, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Frederick and Gloria Liberty (Santos) Crider; brother, Tony Crider.
Survivors include his wife, Bridget Crider; sons, Jack Wright and fiancé, Pamela McManus, John Goree; daughters, Stacey Michell Barlow, Cynthia Shaw and husband, Matthew, Alex Spivey; grandchildren, Kasi Shaw, Randy Stone, Jr., Caitlin Gardner and husband, Chris, Shelby Layne Johnston and husband, Jacob, Cade Spears, Jack Wright, Jr., Desiree Goss; niece, Vanessa; nephew, Elliott.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Drake officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Gibbs, Patrick Gibbs, Lloyd Graves, Mark Mitchell, Trevor Mitchell, Cade Spears, Jack Wright and Jack Wright, Jr. Honorary bearer will be John Goree.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
