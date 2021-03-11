TEXAS CITY, TX — Wilburn Jacoby was born on December 23rd 1975 in Columbus Georgia passed away on February 8th 2021 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City Texas. He went to Kaiserslautern American Comprehensive High, attended University of Arizona for Computer Networking and served in the United States Army as Military Intelligence. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind two sisters Yolande Yarbrough and Tara Walker Yarbrough and brother Jonathan Rondell Yarbrough. Left to cherish his memories are his four Queens Felisha Renee Yarbrough, Alexia Yarbrough, Jada Olivia Yarbrough & Aaliyah Yarbrough. He had one grandbaby Chloe Chanel Yarbrough & a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and Wilburn was laid to rest Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX

