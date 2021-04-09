TEXAS CITY — Ricardo Raul Vera age 72 of Texas City died Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Houston Hospice in Houston. Memorial services will be announced at future date.
Ricardo was born in Falfurrias, Texas to Martin Pablo Vera and Odilina Garza Vera. He was a 1966 graduate of Premont High School. He then went on to Texas A & I University in Kingsville graduating in 1970. He married the love of his life Yolanda Guzman Vera in 1970 and the couple moved to Galveston where he taught at GISD for several years also working for SER for 5 years before moving on to Galveston County where he worked in Social Services. He retired in 2010 with 17 years of service. He enjoyed hunting at his ranch in Premont and Concepcion and fishing in Galveston and Texas City. Preceded in death by his parents, survivors include his wife of 50 years, Yolanda Vera of Texas City; daughter Marlena Vera of Galveston; son Ricardo J. Vera and wife Lynn of Dickinson; granddaughter Macie Vera of Texas City; sister Roberta Rodriguez and husband Ray; brother Martin R. Vera and wife Cynthia all of Harlingen; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
