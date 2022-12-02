Funeral services for Saturday, December 3, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SmithServices for Gracie Smith will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Ave M 1/2 in Galveston, Tx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City Police recover $500,000 in stolen property in theft ring arrestsGalveston native to host dating reality showLiquor store near county line "total loss," fire chief saidMan jailed on charges of dragging woman with car during purse theftGood catches reported in Galveston Bay ahead of frontBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Galveston teen accidently shot while handling firearmGalveston County juvenile detention center full despite lower crime ratesCoast Guard searching for missing 51-year-old boaterVictim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentence CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Red Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (64) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
