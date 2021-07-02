LEAGUE CITY — Gustavo “Hector” Garza passed away in his home in League City, Texas on June 6, 2021 from complications of diabetes at the age of 72. Hector was born on January 23, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas, the first of four sons born to Gustavo and Consuelo Garza. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Peter’s Elementary school and graduated from Ball High School in 1967. While attending Our Lady of Guadalupe, he played on the City Champion Parochial League Football Team coached by Father Green. He attended Galveston Community College before earning a degree in Marine Transportation from the Texas A&M Maritime Academy in 1974. After graduation, he sailed as a Third Mate on ocean going vessels. Later he worked for the St. John Stevedoring Company supervising the loading and unloading of ships in the Ports of Galveston and Houston. Finally, he worked for forty years through ILA Local 1351 — Clerks & Checkers at the Port of Houston retiring in 2019.
As a young man during his summer vacations and other holidays, he earned extra money working as a longshoreman on the Galveston Wharves at both ILA Locals 307 and 1576. Whether it was pitching sacks, unloading boxes of bananas or rolling cotton bales, he was a skilled and hard worker who made many friends on the docks. He always carried a strong attachment for the Galveston and Houston Wharves and the people involved in its operations. He loved bird hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was an old movie aficionado and he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his: loving wife, Teri; father, Gustavo Garza and brother, Richard. He is survived by his: two sons, Jordan Garza of Seabrook, Texas, and Nathan Garza of League City; as well as, his mother, Connie Garza; and two remaining brothers, Rene (Cindy) and Robert (Kathy); and Sister in Law, Jody Garza; as well as, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 10:00 am on July 8, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, Texas.
