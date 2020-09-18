In Memory of
Donald Dee Tate, 86, of League City, Texas, passed away September 17th 2020.
Don was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma on August 17th 1934 to Harry and Gladys Tate. He graduated from Cement High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts from Eastern New Mexico University where he met his wife Carolyn Slone. They were married 64 years.
Don retired from Marathon Petroleum in Texas City where he worked as an Area Supervisor. Don also had his own business building cabinets and doing remodels as well as donating his custom work to his church. Don was a hard-working man. His accomplishments outside of work included building houses, restoring vehicles and even building a motorhome to drive his family from Texas to Costa Rica and back.
Don is survived by his college sweetheart, Carolyn Slone Tate, Daughter Donna and her husband Arthur Aguirre, Trisha and her husband Mike Gabriel, and son Jim and his wife Emily Sandeen Tate. Don had five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association.
