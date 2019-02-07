Robert Earl Kay, 71, passed peacefully on February 1, 2019, at home in Texas City, Texas, with his family by his side. He was born on December 28,1947, in Leesville, LA.
He was truly the best daddy, gramps, son, brother, uncle, and friend that one could have. He was a good-hearted man that helped so many people in so many different ways. He now rejoices with Jesus and the angels.
He was a devoted and superb pharmacist for 44 years in Galveston County. He was employed by Mainland Pharmacy, K-Mart and Sam's Pharmacy as both a pharmacist and manager. He thoroughly enjoyed his career, and he deeply loved all those on his team and his customers, as they did him.
Robert also had a passion for youth sports as he took great pride in being an umpire, coaching his Texas State Champions girls softball team, and working extensively with young men playing Pony-Colt baseball.
Robert is survived by his son, Robin Kay; his daughters, Kayce Kay and Darby Kay Earl and her husband, Greg; granddaughters, Kassidy, Karsyn and Riley; his sisters, Linda Kay Finn and her husband, Charlie, and Betty Kay Saragusa and her husband, Joe; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was very proud of his family and lived for his children and granddaughters. He was loved unconditionally by his sisters and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Olen Kay, Jr. and Vernice Haymon Kay; and brother, Glen Kay. He will be laid to rest in Leesville, Louisiana with his mother, daddy, and brother, Glen.
On Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., there will be a memorial service for Robert at First United Methodist Church, 7127 Methodist Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the First United Methodist Church in Hitchcock or to any girls softball league charity in his name.
