ROCKPORT, TEXAS—June Winfrey Godinich, 77, passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas on June 22, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home with Fr. Ray Yrlas, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery in Rockport.
June was born in Galveston, Texas on January 5, 1942 and spent her childhood in Texas City. She graduated from Texas City High School and attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Galveston. On September 9, 1961 she married Alby Godinich at St. Mary's Cathedral in Galveston right before the devastation of Hurricane Carla was unleashed on the island. She and Alby made their home in Galveston where they raised their three children (Hope, Robin and Anthony). June and Alby were very involved in all their children's activities and spent over a decade volunteering at the O'Connell Catholic High School concession stand where money made from concessions was brought back to the Booster Club and transferred into the Girl's Athletic Budget.
In 1983, June followed Alby to Rockport, Texas and together they established Alby's Seafood. For the next 35 years, June worked tirelessly along with Alby to make the business into the success it is today. She will be remembered for the great love she had for her family and as one of the strongest women we have ever known.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Asa Theodore Rahn and Elsie Marie Rahn; her brother, Jack T. Rahn; and sister, Lee Marie Cantu.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alby Godinich; her daughter, Hope Lynn Godinich; daughter, Robin Alese Pistone and husband John; and her son, Anthony Godinich. Also surviving her are grandchildren, Christina Barton, Stephanie Bell, and John P. Pistone; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Luke Barton, Jackson Bell; her sister, Wilma Floy Cleveland.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 814 E. Main, Rockport, Texas 78382. 361-729-2451
