Christian Paul Quinn, 18, was born on November 12th, 2001 and took on the gates of Heaven on August 29th, 2020. He was a bundle of joy and his smile genuinely did light up a room. Christian loved and cared for everyone in his space. The love he would spread throughout the world was unconditional. He was a very majestic, ambitious, and optimistic person. He had a pure and genuine heart. Christian was the definition of all things nice. He never let anyone in his presence forget how much they meant to him, even if he knew them for a little amount of time.
Christian started his education at Trinity Episcopal School and then later graduated from Trinity and joined his first public school, Ball High School for his freshman year. He stayed two years at Ball High where he met most of his good friends and then later moved onto his junior year at O’Connell Preparatory School, where he later graduated from. He had recently started the University Of St. Thomas, where he planned on pursuing his dreams of Basketball and minoring in business. Christian always kept up with his academics and was all around a great student. Not to mention his love and ambition for basketball.
Every school he went to, this was his passion. Basketball was another world to Christian, since the first time he laid his hands on a basketball in 7th grade, he never let it go.
C. Quinn was loved by many people, he is survived by his girlfriend, best friend, and soulmate, Jaclyn Juarez. He was raised to be the man he was by his loving step mother, Kimberley Seargent he truly did get all of his beautiful and genuine ways from her. We thank these people who kept Christian going: Significant other Jackie, his mother Kim, his brother Seth, sisters-in-law/sisters Cecily, Elexis, Marissa, Alyssa, Avalyna, Kalle, Brother-in-law’s/brothers Javier, Matthew, Rudy, Panchito Nieces Naomi, Kassy, Karla, Sofia, Nephews Dominic, Julio, Luciano, Sebastian, Rudy Jr., mother-in-law Dora; father-in-law Jose; and of course his best friends/brothers Sam, Eli, Gage, Brandon, Cody, Caleb, Erick, Guillermo, Xavier, Charles, Spencer, Noah, Nick, Jared, Chase.
