LEAGUE CITY — Merle Burnell Grant, 92, of League City, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born on February 8, 1929, in Glen, New Hampshire, to Charles William and Hattie (Burnell) Grant. Mr. Grant was the last surviving member of the Grant Boys from Glen. He graduated as Valedictorian from Bartlett High School in 1947. He attended The University of New Hampshire and was a member of the ROTC. Upon graduation from UNH he served the Country that he loved in the United States Army. He was a Korean War Veteran.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Merle returned to Glen and began his career working for the Bartlett Experimental Forest. He then joined the U.S. Forest Service and moved to Elkins, West Virginia; Upper Darby, Pennsylvania and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Merle moved to Lexington, Kentucky to begin working with the Department of Health and Human Services. He then moved to Middletown, Maryland and worked for HHS in Baltimore and Rockville. Merle retired from the Department of HHS in 1988.
In 1993 Merle moved to Danville, Kentucky, where he enjoyed volunteering at the Mercer County Elementary School and participating in the Brotherhood of St. Andrew at his church. While in Kentucky, Merle became a Kentucky Colonel for his love and dedication to his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. In 2005 he moved to League City, Texas, where spent his later years volunteering at Interfaith Caring Ministries. He was a member of St. Paul Anglican Church. He enjoyed watching baseball, college basketball and riding around with his son-in-law in the golf cart. Merle was a devout Christian who found joy in helping every one.
Merle never forgot his beloved White Mountains and spent many years hunting and fishing in them. Even when he moved away he returned frequently to hunt.
Mr. Grant was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Gloria (Clemons). He is also survived by his daughters, Laura (Peter) Nielsen of Painesville, OH, Lynda (Alejandro) Perez of Alvin, TX and Leslie (Edgar) Mamud of League City. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Amanda, Christina, Zachary, Nicholas, Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Elizabeth and Sarah and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Ervin Grant, Edward Grant and his identical twin brother, Earle Grant.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 26, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 11456 Space Center Blvd., Houston, TX 77059, with visitation to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.