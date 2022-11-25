GALVESTON — Beloved Mother, Beverly Ann Richardson age 87 of Galveston died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at UTMB Hospital in League City. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Monday, November 28, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Reverend Chris Bower officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors on Monday, beginning at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Beverly was born January 26, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to Walter Arthur Nelson, Sr. and Anna Thelma Ulc Nelson. She was a 1952 graduate of Ball High School. She married the love of her life Doyce Edward Richardson April 10, 1953. She was employed at the Cotton Exchange for many years and later many years as a teachers Aid at Parker and Oppe Elementary Schools. She was a member of West Isle Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed working in all areas of the church.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Doyce Edward Richardson, parents Anna and Walter Nelson, Sr. and brother Walter Nelson, Jr.
Survivors include; daughters, Kim Meadows and husband Henry of Texas City, and Kristy Hoffman and husband Howard of Galveston, son, Keith Richardson and wife Margie of the Woodlands; sister in law, Wanda Howard of Grand Bay, Alabama; brother in law, Sam Gipson and wife Leda of Spring; grandchildren, Kurt Edward Richardson and wife Allison, Melissa Elizabeth Richardson Unruh and husband Brock Alan Unruh; Cody Lee Hoffman, and Loren Michelle Hoffman and Fiancé Jonathan Tyler Smider; great grandchildren Miles Edward Richardson, Noah Charles Richardson, Mae Elizabeth Unruh, Annie Danielle Unruh, Otto Alan Unruh and Olive Amber Unruh' many special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who were truly special to her.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the West Isle Presbyterian Church , or the American Heart Association.
