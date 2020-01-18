Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.