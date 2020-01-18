GALVESTON—Mary Agnes Bussey age 95 of Texas City passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at her residence in Texas City. Memorial services are 7:00pm Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ms. Bussey was born April 29, 1924 in Galveston to Leo Henry Mencacci, Sr. and Mary Agnes Heffernan Mencacci. She was employed many years as a Lab technician in health care before her retirement. She was a lifetime faithful catholic lady worshipping at Sacred Heart Catholic Church until her health prevented her from attending Mass. She was an artsy person who loved to sketch, paint and crochet. She also loved to walk the neighborhood with her beloved husband visiting her neighbors and making friends. She also loved the occasional glass of really fine wine. Rest in peace mom, til we meet again on the other side.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Bussey, brother Leo H. Mencacci, Jr. and nephew Leo H. Mencacci, III; survivors include her son Michael S. Bussey and wife Marsae of Galveston along with numerous other relatives in the Mencacci and Heffernan families and many many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.