TEXAS CITY — Carlos Arnoldo Ramirez Ferrufino age 55 of Texas City died Monday December 21, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a Prayer Vigil will be held at 6:30pm.
Born February 23, 1965 in San Miguel, El Salvador to Napoleon Lopez Umana and Ana Alicia Ferrufino, Carlos was a true family man. His attention and devotion was given generously to his family. He was the kind of man that would drop what he was doing to help a friend in need. He was a patient and understanding man who possessed wisdom beyond his years. His dream as a young man was to immigrate to the United States and own his own business. This was a dream he realized in the early 1980’s when he came to the U.S. and became a U. S. Citizen; an accomplishment that he was very proud of. He also started and created a successful business of his own. He was the Owner of Invictus Transport, LLC a company that to provided very well for his family. He was a sports fan; he enjoyed going out to eat with his family, mainly to spend time with those he loved so much. He was also a great cook. Carlos loved his Lord and Savior most of all and he loved being around God’s people in church. We will miss his kind and giving spirit and we will continue his legacy in honor of his faithfulness in this life. Rest with the Lord Carlos until we are reunited with you again.
Preceded in death by his parents Napoleon and Ana; survivors include his loving wife of 26 years Norma Ramirez; son Jean Carlos Ramirez; daughter Iliana Magdali Ramirez; brother Oscar Rolando Ferrufino Ramirez and wife Sonia; an uncle who became his adoptive father Jose Arnoldo Ramirez and wife Elvira; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
