DICKINSON — Lillian Sheridan, 48 of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Dickinson. She was born April 17, 1972 in Houston, Texas to Leroy and Bettye Reed.
Lillian was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to many. She was a very loving, caring, and selfless woman. She’d do anything and everything if someone she loved was in need. Lillian always had her trusty four legged sidekick, Cupcake, by her side when she was at home. Lillian loved to gamble, especially play bingo at Boot Kikkers almost every week. She spent most of her free time with family and friends. She loved going to events with Tina, Maria, and other friends such as Mardi Gras, Big Ass Crawfish Bash, Bayou Fest, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, and so much more. One of her biggest joys in life was looking after her nephew, Landon, on the weekends. Lillian touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Leroy Reed and Bobby Reed. She is survived by her husband David Sheridan, daughter Miranda Sheridan Swartz and wife Taylor Swartz, son Anthony Reed, three sisters; Marcie Guajardo and husband Nito, Renee Young and husband Carey, Debbie Quiacusan and husband Eugenio, her two brothers; Roy Reed and wife Tina and Darrell Meacham and one granddaughter McKenna Swartz.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00pm — 7:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Robeson officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.