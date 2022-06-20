Lewis Henry Lewie Williams, Jr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Lewis Henry Williams, Jr. (Lewie), raised in Dickinson, Texas died expectantly on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Henry Williams and Doris Purcell Williams, and brother-in-law, Curt Framel. Lewie is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lisa Framel Williams, son Bryan Lewis Williams (Mary), son Alec Michael Williams (Tristen) and four grandchildren, Cannon, Beau, Wyatt and Brianna. He also leaves behind sister Lynne Ausmus (Gary Lee), sister Susan Currington (Jaceson Dodd), sister-in-law Cindy Framel Trumble (Mark), sister-in-law Gretchen Framel, brother-in-law Brett Framel (Ruth), brother-in-law Steve Framel (Mitzi) and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
Lewie was born October 7, 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Dickinson in 1965. He graduated from Dickinson High School in 1974. He then went on to pursue an undergraduate degree from Sam Houston State University in 1980 where he met the love of his life, Lisa, and was actively involved with the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He and Lisa settled in Friendswood, Texas for 27 years where they raised their sons, Bryan and Alec and attended countless football and baseball games as their number one fans. Eight years ago, they moved to Tiki Island where he loved living on the water and fishing every chance he had. Lewie worked for United Rentals for 39 years and was looking forward to retirement. Up until his death, he worked as the District Sales Manager over both the Ship Channel and Texas City District.
Lewie will be remembered for being kind, loving and dependable. He was always someone you could count on. He never passed up a chance to go fishing, listen to live music, cook for his family and friends, watch the Astros or watch his grandsons play baseball. He treasured his relationships with his family and friends, and looked forward to trips with he and Lisa’s college friends every year. However, the things he treasured more than anything, were his beautiful grandchildren who he loved more than they will ever know.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 22,2022 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Emken Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expy. Family and friends will celebrate his life during a service at the Emken Linton Funeral Home on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Tiki Island EMT’s. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in remembrance to the Tiki Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, 338 Westerly, Tiki Island, Texas 77554.
