Mrs. Victoria Ann Harrison passed from this life Friday evening, June 19, 2020, in Webster.
Victoria was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico on August 18, 1952 to Nathaniel and Bette (Murray) Dunn. She was a 1970 graduate of Cobre High School and continued her education at Western New Mexico University where she earned her Masters in English. While in college she met the love of her life, Roger, and on September 22, 1973 they married. She was a talented student who played the cello in the university’s orchestra and graduated Summa Cum Laude in her undergraduate. She was especially crafty and loved sewing, knitting, crocheting and finishing furniture. Victoria always had the last word, but she was a kind and loving sister, aunt and wife whose heart of gold will always shine bright in the lives she touched while here on earth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandmother, Anna Westover; maternal great-grandmother, Lula Stockdale and her paternal grandparents, Dewey and Ida Dunn.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 47 years, James Roger Harrison; brother, James Michael Dunn; sister, Patricia (Dunn) Slaughter and husband, Charles; nieces, Elizabeth Ann Slaughter-Mau and husband, Alexander, Vanessa Louise Slaughter and husband, Timothy Forster; great-nieces, Frieda Forster and Lourdes Forster.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
